Jumbo Zydeco & Soul Festival – May 29th

Memorial weekend + Sunday May 29th , 2022 @ 13711 Almeda School Rd, Houston, TX Lets Dance, Eat, Drink & Celebrate! We are bringing you the best of both world, Where Louisiana meets Texas, Bbq Food Trucks , Creole & Cajun food this is a family event. Bring the whole bunch and enjoy the day, lots of activity.

Enjoy the most wanted V.I.P section of the day. Enjoy a table front and center with four of your chosen special guest, while being serviced by our waitresses for others to watch in envy as you enjoy the band and festivities without having to leave or lift a hand.

Kids Station with games , bounce house and water Slide

Camp Out Saturday and Sunday night Available

This event will start at 3pm and end at 10pm After Party.