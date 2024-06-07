Juneteenth Screening of “If They Took Us Back”

- Date/time: Jun 22
- Venue: Emancipation Park Cultural Center
- Address: Houston, TX
- Web: https://tinyurl.com/IfTheyTookUsBack
Celebrate Juneteenth, Saturday, June 22nd, indoors at Emancipation Park Cultural Center with the
alternative history film, “If They Took Us Back”.
This Juneteenth, celebrate Black freedom and culture with a screening of the short film “If They Took Us Back”, live performances from featured soundtrack artist Daniel Fears – @fearsontheinternet, The Making of If They Took Us Back mini-documentary, live local vendors and art, a Cast Q&A moderated by our writer/director Holly Charles-Pearson, and more! 🔗
JOIN US at one of our #TexasJuneteenth tour stops:
🤠 June 22nd @ 3PM in Houston – @epconservancy
🤠 June 22nd @ 7PM in Houston – @epconservancy
Experience a live performance by soundtrack artist
Daniel Fears, plus fashion, art, a cast Q&A discussion and more.
Get your tickets for 3PM and 7PM on Eventbrite today!
