Listen Live
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

Juneteenth Screening of “If They Took Us Back”

Add to Calendar
Juneteenth Screening of If They Took Us Back

Celebrate Juneteenth, Saturday, June 22nd, indoors at Emancipation Park Cultural Center with the

alternative history film, “If They Took Us Back”.

This Juneteenth, celebrate Black freedom and culture with a screening of the short film “If They Took Us Back”, live performances from featured soundtrack artist Daniel Fears – @fearsontheinternet, The Making of If They Took Us Back mini-documentary, live local vendors and art, a Cast Q&A moderated by our writer/director Holly Charles-Pearson, and more! 🔗

Juneteenth Screening of If They Took Us Back

Source: Juneteenth Screening of If They Took Us Back / Client Media

JOIN US at one of our #TexasJuneteenth tour stops:

🤠 June 22nd @ 3PM in Houston – @epconservancy

🤠 June 22nd @ 7PM in Houston – @epconservancy

Experience a live performance by soundtrack artist

Daniel Fears, plus fashion, art, a cast Q&A discussion and more.

Get your tickets for 3PM and 7PM on Eventbrite today!

More from Majic 102.1
Trending Now
Trending

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close