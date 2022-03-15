Back To Events

Kingdom Tour: Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin

Add to Calendar
Kingdom Maverick City x Kirk Franklin
  • Date/time: July 8th
  • Venue: The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
  • Phone: (281) 364-3010
  • Address: 2005 Lake Robbins Dr, The Woodlands, Texas, 77380
  • Web: More Info

GRAMMY nominated, Billboard Music Award winning, platinum-selling, multi-racial, multi-cultural, and genre-bending collective Maverick City Music and 16-time GRAMMY Award winning artist, songwriter, producer and cultural icon Kirk Franklin have announced the Kingdom Tour featuring special guests Jonathan McReynolds and Housefires.

Produced by Live Nation and Undivided, the 37-city tour will make a very special stop at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on Friday, July 8, 2022.

TICKETS:  Tickets go on sale starting Friday, March 18th at 10am local time on Ticketmaster.com

Also On Majic 102.1:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
42 photos
Lifestyle
Latest
Kingdom Maverick City x Kirk Franklin

Kingdom Tour: Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin

 1 day ago
03.15.22
Close