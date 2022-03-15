Kingdom Tour: Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin

GRAMMY nominated, Billboard Music Award winning, platinum-selling, multi-racial, multi-cultural, and genre-bending collective Maverick City Music and 16-time GRAMMY Award winning artist, songwriter, producer and cultural icon Kirk Franklin have announced the Kingdom Tour featuring special guests Jonathan McReynolds and Housefires.

Produced by Live Nation and Undivided, the 37-city tour will make a very special stop at The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on Friday, July 8, 2022.

TICKETS: Tickets go on sale starting Friday, March 18th at 10am local time on Ticketmaster.com

