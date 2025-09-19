Listen Live
Lincoln Tech Houston Campus Open House | September 20

Lincoln Tech Open House (9.20)
  • Date/time: Sep 20
  • Venue: Lincoln Technical Institute - Houston Campus
  • Address: 2000 S. Lockwood Dr, Houston, TX, 77023

Come explore our Houston campus and see our hands-on training programs up close. Meet with our Admissions Team and get info about scholarships and grants that can help you finance your education – in fact, Lincoln schools are awarding more than $20 million in scholarships and grants this year to students just like you!

Learn more about our training programs in fields like

  • Automotive Service
  • Electrical
  • HVAC
  • Welding

Call 713-493-6000 for more information and to RSVP!

