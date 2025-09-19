Lincoln Tech Houston Campus Open House | September 20

Come explore our Houston campus and see our hands-on training programs up close. Meet with our Admissions Team and get info about scholarships and grants that can help you finance your education – in fact, Lincoln schools are awarding more than $20 million in scholarships and grants this year to students just like you!

Learn more about our training programs in fields like

Automotive Service

Electrical

HVAC

Welding

Call 713-493-6000 for more information and to RSVP!