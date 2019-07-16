Live After Five – November

Live After 5’s 2019 season concludes with an epic Friday night at Avenida Plaza on November 8th! Making up for the week of terrible flooding we had with Tropical Storm Imelda, we’re bringing the party to you! Headlining the night? None other than Tucka! It’s going to be a down-home party with GT Mayne and the Hutson Percussion downtown and J Paul Jr. & The Zydeco Nubreeds delivering the kind of zydeco funk that you can’t get anywhere else!

Join us and BLCK Market Friday night November 8th for the 2019 finale to Live After 5! Remember, LA5 is absolutely FREE to the public so come on out, have some fun and end your summer with the party like none other!

Also On Majic 102.1: