- Date/time: May 8th to May 9th
- Venue: Rockefeller's
- Address: 3620 Washington Ave, Houston, Texas
Join Us Mother’s Day Weekend For The Love2laugh Comedy Show @ Rockefeller’s Houston!! Featuring #TheRattPacksOfComedy🔥
Host Of Phat Tuesday’s Comedy Show! Comedian Nanette Lee🔥 A Special Live Performance By None Other Than Houston’s Own! The C.I.T.Y Band🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 & More!!
For Tickets Log onto http://www.rockefellershouston.com
To Be A Sponsor, & For All Show Inquiries Contact Carmen Thomas @ (281) 656-9770 Or Send An Email To: love2laughtours@gmail.com
We Hope To See You There🔥🔥🔥
Please Share!!!”
