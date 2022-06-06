Marshall Charloff and Purple Xperience: A TRIBUTE TO PRINCE

THE PURPLE XPERIENCE

The Purple Xperience is a five-piece group hailing from Prince’s birthplace, Minneapolis, MN. They have been touring around the country since it’s inception in 2011 by Dr. Fink and front-man Marshall Charloff – bringing the greatest and most authentic production of Prince and The Revolution in the world to audiences of all generations. Since 2011 Purple Xperience has entertained well over 300 thousand fans and has shared the bill with The Time, Cameo, Fetty Wap, Gin Blossoms, Atlanta Rhythm section, and Cheap Trick.

MARSHALL CHARLOFF

Lead singer, Marshall Charloff, not only styles the magic of Prince’s talent in an uncannily unmatched fashion with his appearance, vocal imitation, and multi-instrumental capacity on guitar and piano, but Marshall performs nationwide fronting world-class symphonies in most major cities in the US and Canada. Marshall recorded with Prince on the album 94 East, (where Marshall plays both, keyboards and bass guitar and Prince is on lead vocals). Pepe Willie, who discovered Marshall, was also responsible for getting Prince’s career up and running. In 2009, Marshall teamed up with Doctor Fink from Prince and the Revolution and Pepe Willie from the band 94 East to perform at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame benefit concert (On the same bill were Cheap Trick, Atlanta Rhythm Section, and the Georgia Satellites).