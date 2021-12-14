Mavis Staples! At The Grand Opera House.

Chart-topping Soul, Gospel and R&B Pioneer, Mavis Staples brings her powerhouse vocals and deep pocket grooves to The Grand! Mavis’s finger-tapping tunes and soulful voice are instantly identifiable, likely to lift the spirit and inspire anyone within earshot. Backed by her longtime touring band, Staples is sure to deliver a roof-raising performance that will be one for the ages!

