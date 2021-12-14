Back To Events

Mavis Staples! At The Grand Opera House.

Mavis Staples
  • Date/time: January 7th, 8:00pm
  • Venue: The Grand Opera House
  • Phone: 409.765.1894
  • Address: 2020 Post Office Street., Galveston, Texas, 77550
  • Web: More Info

Chart-topping Soul, Gospel and R&B Pioneer, Mavis Staples brings her powerhouse vocals and deep pocket grooves to The Grand! Mavis’s finger-tapping tunes and soulful voice are instantly identifiable, likely to lift the spirit and inspire anyone within earshot. Backed by her longtime touring band, Staples is sure to deliver a roof-raising performance that will be one for the ages!

