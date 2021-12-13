New Edition Fans ~ ARE YOU READY?!?

NEW EDITION: THE CULTURE TOUR

With Charlie Wilson + Jodeci

@ 7:00PM



EVENT INFO: Toyota Center is excited to host The Culture Tour on March 25! New Edition will headline this iconic lineup with legendary special guests Charlie Wilson and Jodeci kicking off the show! Starring all six members of New Edition; Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins, Ralph Tresvant, and Johnny Gill, this is the group’s first tour since 2014.

Don’t miss this amazing night of nostalgic R&B in March!

