‘No More Violence’ Summit August 13

No More Violence Summit- Family survivors who have lost loves ones due to violence.

Violence is multifaceted and the root cause is a complex issue. The Covid-19 pandemic exacerbated and exposed inequities in many of the communities at the core of HHD’s service areas. We clearly see how years of disinvestment in local communities increased risk factors linked to youth violence according to the CDC. These include food insecurity, limited access to support and medical care and living in impoverished neighborhoods.

To increase awareness about the challenges we face and to increase the visibility of local victim services providers and partners, the Houston Health Department (HHD) is partnering with the No More Violence Organization and The Church at Bethel’s Family to host the No More Violence Summit on August 12th and 13th, 2022.

For additional questions, please contact LeQuita Burks at 832-393-5514 or lequita.burks@houstontx.gov.