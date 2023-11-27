October London LIVE in Concert at Warehouse Live Midtown: March 1st

- Date/time: Jan 1, 12:00am
- Venue: Warehouse Live Midtown
- Address: 2600 Travis St Suite 200, Houston, Texas, 77006
October London has come a long way from his early days in South Bend, Indiana. Though from a musical family, he never dreamed of being a singer as a child. Still, the soulful voice inside him could not be contained. October London’s rich voice channels the greats of classic soul and R&B while adding his own modern style — uniting the old with the new in a way that’s fresh, exciting, and relevant to today’s struggles.
-
Cassie Accuses Sean Combs of Rape and Years of Abuse in Lawsuit
-
Mississippi Sweet Potato Pie Recipe
-
You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions
-
Are Donna Summer's Kids Fighting Over Her $75 Million Fortune?
-
Southern Pecan Pound Cake Recipe
-
Old Fashioned Peach Cobbler Recipe
-
Pecan Pie Cookies Recipe
-
Sweetie Pie’s Macaroni & Cheese Recipe