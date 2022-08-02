Official Nigeria Cultural Parade And Festival: Sept 28 – Oct 1

Nigeria’s independence is celebrated annually on October 1st . It marks Nigeria’s proclamation of independence from British rule on October 1, 1960. Culturally Naija and WeLead, Inc. will mark its 6 th Annual Nigeria Cultural Parade & Festival celebration by hosting a culture-packed three-day event starting on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, thru Saturday, October 1, 2022.

The Official Nigerian parade will take place on Saturday, October 1 st, 2022, at Root Memorial Square – 1400 Clay Street starting at 10:00 am. “We have intensified the program to include live drumming, traditional dances and various masquerades representing different regions in Nigeria,” states Jane Udoewa, Founder of Culturally Naija. The line-up of event includes an Opening Reception, the Nigeria Masquerade Exhibition and the main attraction, the Nigeria Cultural Parade & Festival.