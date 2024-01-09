‘On Your Feet: The Gloria Estefan Story’ Coming To Houston Jan 30 – Feb 11

- Date/time: Jan 30, 12:00am
- Venue: The Hobby Center
- Address: 800 Bagby St, Houston, Texas, 77002
- Web: https://www.ticketmaster.ca/on-your-feet-touring-tickets/artist/2336216
Get ready for one of Broadway’s most colorful jukebox musicals with On Your Feet! The Story of Emilio & Gloria Estefan. The production is based on the husband-and-wife team who brought Latin pop to the world in the ’80s. Together, they’ve collected dozens of Grammy Awards for their irresistible, Cuban-infused pop, and it’s their iconic hits — including “Get on Your Feet,” “Conga,” “1-2-3” and “Rhythm Is Gonna Get You” — that fuel this high-energy show. In between the sizzling dance moves and big pop numbers (brought to life with an onstage band), the cast takes us through the Estefans’ powerful love story and inspiring rise to international fame. Emilio and Gloria themselves played a large role in the making of the musical’s story and music, of course.
Alongside the ’80s megahits they made as Miami Sound Machine, the musical showcases several of Gloria’s most poignant ballads, plus the original song “If I Never Got to Tell You” with lyrics by Gloria and music by her daughter Emily Estefan.
-
You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions
-
Rickey Smiley Responds to Katt Williams’s Viral Interview With Shannon Sharpe
-
Win Tickets! New Jack City LIVE Returns To Houston January 13-14th
-
Old Fashioned Peach Cobbler Recipe
-
Gary Owen's Estranged Wife Kenya Duke Puts Him On Blast Amid Divorce
-
Year In Review: Notable Black People Whose Deaths Sent Shockwaves Through 2023
-
One Night Only! DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live: Saturday, February 17
-
Serena Williams Shares A Rough Day on Social Media, Fans Respond With Love And Support