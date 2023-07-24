PV vs Grambling: State Fair Classic 2023 Saturday Sept. 30

- Date/time: September 30th
- Venue: Fair Park
- Phone: (214) 670-8400
- Address: 3750 The Midway, Dallas, Texas, 75125
- Web: More Info
Don’t miss the football action, fun and thrills! Saturday, September 30th The State Fair Classic Returns. Presented by Chevrolet, one ticket gets you into SEVEN events. Click here for tickets.
- Pre-game concert with CeeLo Green
- Football Game with Grambling State University vs Prairie View A&M University
- Halftime show
- Post-game Concert Chrisette Michelle
- The State Fair (decadent new foods, rides & games, BIG TEX, and the corny dog and more…)
- Texas Auto Show
- Grammy Award Winner Pamela Dawson and Desoto H.S. singing the National Anthem
-
Open Mic Night at Rockhouse: We're Looking For The BEST Singers in H-Town
-
Jamie Foxx Spotted In Public For The First Time Since Hospitalization
-
Flyaway Contest: Win a Trip to SweatFest 2023 in Punta Cana
-
Ryan Cameron Uncensored: Killer Mike On Self-Titled Success, ‘High & Holy Tour’ And Making Generational Statements In Music
-
The Blackest News Stories Of The Week: Keke Palmer, Essence Fest And Much More
-
LeToya Luckett Talks Balancing Career, Gives Advice to Rising Girl Groups
-
You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions
-
Rihanna Reportedly Goes Into Labor with Baby No. 2 [LISTEN]