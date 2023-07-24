Listen Live
PV vs Grambling: State Fair Classic 2023 Saturday Sept. 30

State Fair Classic 2023
  • Date/time: September 30th
  • Venue: Fair Park
  • Phone: (214) 670-8400
  • Address: 3750 The Midway, Dallas, Texas, 75125
  • Web: More Info
State Fair Classic Sept 30 2023

Source: General / Radio One

Don’t miss the football action, fun and thrills! Saturday, September 30th The State Fair Classic Returns. Presented by Chevrolet, one ticket gets you into SEVEN events. Click here for tickets.

  • Pre-game concert with CeeLo Green
  • Football Game with Grambling State University vs Prairie View A&M University
  • Halftime show
  • Post-game Concert Chrisette Michelle
  • The State Fair (decadent new foods, rides & games, BIG TEX, and the corny dog and more…)
  • Texas Auto Show
  • Grammy Award Winner Pamela Dawson and Desoto H.S. singing the National Anthem
