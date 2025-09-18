Listen Live
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

Radio One Houston’s Veterans Day Golf Classic Returns November 6th

Add to Calendar
Golf Tournament
  • Date/time: Nov 6
  • Venue: Wildcat Golf Club
  • Address: 12000 Almeda Rd, Houston, Texas

 

Radio One Houston is hosting its annual Veterans Day Golf Classic on Thursday, November 6, with a shotgun start at 8:00 AM sharp. Golfers will gather at the Wildcat Golf Course, located at 12000 Almeda Rd, Houston, TX 77045, for a morning of fun, competition, and camaraderie — all in honor of our veterans.

Participants and attendees can expect a spirited atmosphere supported by community sponsors like Knapp Chevrolet and Radio One’s network of stations, including 93.7 The Box, Majic 102.1, Praise 102.1, and more. For more information or sponsorship opportunities, contact Lesley Brotamonte at lbrotamonte@radio-one.com. Mark your calendars and join the celebration — it’s more than just a golf tournament; it’s a tribute to those who served.

HEB LOGO

Source: Radio ONE / General

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
Cincinnati Police Downtown
News

Update: Missing UH Student Jade “Sage” McKissic Found Deceased

The Talk
Entertainment

CLASSIC CONVO: Sheryl Underwood Hits the Airwaves: “I Need a Job!”

Jade Elise McKissic
News

Have You Seen Her? Woman Vanishes After Leaving Houston Neighborhood

Pearland
Local

Pearland Ranked Among Top 3 Best Places to Live in America

Houston Skyline
Local

Houston, We Have A Poverty Problem

Open Mic Night 2025
Contests

She’s Happy Hair Presents: The Majic Open Mic Night Contest!

Toned photo of proudly display of American flag in wall mouth flagpole in kindergarten classroom in public Texas elementary school
News

Texas Teachers Investigated After Charlie Kirk Posts May Lose Licenses

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close