R+B Concert Series featuring Dru Hill and Lloyd Coming June 7

- Date/time: Jun 7
- Venue: Lagoonfest Texas
- Address: 12930 Crystal View Blvd, Texas City, Texas, 77568
- Web: https://lagoonfesttexas.com/event/rbeach-concert-june-7/
