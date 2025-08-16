Real Men, Real Talk Mental Wellness Summit feat Earthquake | Oct. 2

- Date/time: Oct 2
- Venue: Holman Street Baptist Church
- Address: 3501 Holman Street, Houston, Texas, 77004
The African American Male Wellness Agency is the health and wellness arm of the National Center for Urban Solutions. Together, we are standing in the gap between the Black community and critical health services and supports. Meet us Oct 2 at Holman Street Baptist Church for a night of purpose, community, and connection!
-
If You Didn't Lose Weight Over The Summer, There's Always Winter
-
Free Chick-fil-A Breakfast
-
Oh No! Texans RB Joe Mixon To Miss At Least First Four Games
-
Rihanna New Music Speculation & Suge Knight Claims Pendant Is Fake
-
Black Women Are the Headline At This Year’s US Open
-
Texas 2-Step Giveaway! Win $250 to Host Your Own Football Watch Party!
-
‘I Will Survive’ Singer Gloria Gaynor Revealed as MAGA Donor
-
Date Night Alert Tonight Is Two-For-One Cinema Deals