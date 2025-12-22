Rickey Smiley and DeRay Davis Headline All About Comedy Festival

Source: General / All About Comedy Houston Texas

Comedy fans are in for a big night of laughs when the All About Comedy Festival hits Houston on Friday, February 20, 2026, bringing top-tier stand-up to the Arena Theatre. The show is headlined by comedy heavyweights Rickey Smiley and DeRay Davis, promising nonstop humor and unforgettable moments. The night also features Lady Rico, with hosting duties handled by Grossman, rounding out a stacked lineup guaranteed to keep the crowd entertained. With doors opening at the iconic Arena Theatre on the Southwest Freeway, this festival is shaping up to be one of Houston’s must-see comedy events of 2026.



