Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Cinderella, Presented by Theatre Under the Stars

- Date/time: Dec 5 to Dec 24
- Venue: The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts
- Address: 800 Bagby Street, Suite 200, Houston, TX, 77002
IMPOSSIBLE THINGS ARE HAPPENING EVERY DAY
For the holidays, our doors burst open with all the magic of this fresh, dazzling, and empowering production of the classic tale. This “Enchanted” version of the classic tale is inspired by the acclaimed teleplay starring Brandy and Whitney Houston. The timeless, magical fairy tale is reborn as a beautiful, inspiring, and romantic story featuring Rodgers & Hammerstein’s most beloved songs.
A glorious and wonder-filled holiday treat for the entire family as only TUTS can do.
Get Your Tickets Today!
