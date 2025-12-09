Santa Slim’s Holiday Bash & Toy Drive | December 13

Source: General / Checkers

Checkers is bringing holiday cheer to Houston with its annual Santa Slim’s Holiday Bash & Toy Drive, set for December 13, 2025, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at 10855 Jones Road. The festive afternoon invites families to experience holiday magic while giving back to the community. Guests are encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy benefiting BEAR – Be A Resource for CPS Kids, helping support local children in need during the holiday season.

The celebration will feature a lineup of family-friendly activities, including pictures with the Grinch at 1 p.m., a Santa Slim meet-and-greet at 2 p.m. with an exclusive signed 8×10 photo, plus a live DJ, snow, games, prizes, and giveaways. With community spirit at its core, the event blends holiday fun with meaningful impact—making it a perfect way for families to celebrate the season while supporting a great cause.