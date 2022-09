It’s back! Coming to The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on Saturday, November 5th! Majic Under The Stars returns! Check out the lineup so far:

Bell Biv Devoe

En Vogue

Tony! Toni! Tone’!

General public On-Sale starts on Fri, Sep 9 @ 10:00 am CDT

