Sax & Cigars at Dirty Shirley’s | Nov 1

Dirty Shirley's Sax and Cigars
  • Date/time: Nov 1, 8:00pm to 11:59pm
  • Venue: Dirty Shirley's Bistro and Cigar Bar
  • Address: 3750 S. Mason Rd., Suite 900, Katy, TX, 77450
  • Web: https://www.getdirtyshirleys.com/
Unwind in style with an unforgettable night of smooth jazz and premium cigars! Join us at Dirty Shirley’s Bistro and Cigar Bar for an evening of music, flavor, and sophistication featuring the incredible sounds of Theresa Grayson.

🔥 What’s Happening:

  • Live jazz performance that sets the perfect vibe
  • Premium cigar experience in a relaxed, upscale setting
  • Free entry & free parking for all guests
  • Two-drink minimum to keep the spirits flowing

📅 When: Saturday, November 1, 2025
🕗 Show Starts: 8 PM
📍 Where: 3750 S. Mason Rd., Suite 900, Katy, TX 77450

Make it a night to remember—great music, great company, and the perfect smoke. Reserve your spot and let the rhythm take over!

