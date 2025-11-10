- Date/time: Nov 14, 9:50am
- Venue: Bayou Music Center
- Address: 520 Texas Av, Houston, Texas
- Web: https://www.ticketmaster.com/scarface-houston-texas-11-14-2025/event/3A00633EE7A862BC?_gl=1*stpujf*_ga*MzIwNDE2MjMyLjE3NjEzMzQ0NjE.*_ga_H1KKSGW33X*czE3NjEzMzQ0NjEkbzEkZzEkdDE3NjEzMzQ0NjQkajU3JGwwJGgw*_ga_C1T806G4DF*czE3NjEzMzQ0NjEkbzEkZzEkdDE3NjEzMzQ0NjQk
Scarface is holding a 55th birthday bash and concert at the Bayou Music Center in Houston on Friday, November 14, 2025. The event celebrates the Houston legend’s 55th birthday with a live performance, honoring his influential career in hip-hop.
Scarface: 55th Birthday Bash | Nov. 14th at Bayou Music Center was originally published on theboxhouston.com
More from Majic 102.1