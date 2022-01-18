Back To Events

Sisters Network 5K Breast Cancer Run/Walk

Add to Calendar
Sisters Network Walk | Now - April 23rd
  • Date/time: April 23rd
  • Venue: Discovery Green
  • Phone: 866-781-1808
  • Address: 1500 McKinney St 1500 McKinney St, Houston Houston, Texas, 77010
  • Web: More Info
Sisters Network Walk | Now - April 23rd

Source: General / Radio One Digital

Sisters Network® Inc. is proud to host the 12th Annual Stop the Silence National African American Breast Cancer 5K Walk/Run. Launched in April 2010, the Stop the Silence Walk is the first and only national Black Breast Cancer walk/run. Each more than 7,500 participants from around the country travel to Houston, Texas to help honor, celebrate black women courageously fighting breast cancer. Funds raised by participants support Sisters Network® Inc. Breast Cancer Assistance Program.

Also On Majic 102.1:
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2021
42 photos
Lifestyle
Latest
Sisters Network Walk | Now - April 23rd

Sisters Network 5K Breast Cancer Run/Walk

 9 hours ago
01.01.70
Close