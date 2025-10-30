Smokes & Spirits Halloween Party at Dirty Shirley’s | Oct 31

- Date/time: Oct 31, 8:00pm to 11:59pm
- Venue: Dirty Shirley's Bistro and Cigar Bar
- Address: 3750 S. Mason Rd., Suite 900, Katy, TX, 77450
- Web: https://www.getdirtyshirleys.com/
Get ready for a hauntingly good time! Dirty Shirley’s is throwing the ultimate Halloween bash, and you’re invited to light up the night with spooky vibes, drink specials, and premium cigars.
🔥 What’s Happening:
- Sip & Smoke if you dare—exclusive drink and cigar specials all night
- Live beats by DJ Cajun Spyce to keep the party alive
- Costume Contest with prizes for the most creative looks
📅 When: Friday, October 31
🕗 Time: 8 PM – Close
📍 Where: 3750 S. Mason Rd., Ste. 900, Katy, TX 77450
Bring your best costume, your crew, and your party spirit. This is the Halloween celebration you don’t want to miss!
More from Majic 102.1