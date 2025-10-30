Listen Live
Smokes & Spirits Halloween Party at Dirty Shirley’s | Oct 31

Dirty Shirley's Halloween 2025
  • Date/time: Oct 31, 8:00pm to 11:59pm
  • Venue: Dirty Shirley's Bistro and Cigar Bar
  • Address: 3750 S. Mason Rd., Suite 900, Katy, TX, 77450
  • Web: https://www.getdirtyshirleys.com/
Source: Dirty Shirley’s Bistro and Cigar Bar / General

Get ready for a hauntingly good time! Dirty Shirley’s is throwing the ultimate Halloween bash, and you’re invited to light up the night with spooky vibes, drink specials, and premium cigars.

🔥 What’s Happening:

  • Sip & Smoke if you dare—exclusive drink and cigar specials all night
  • Live beats by DJ Cajun Spyce to keep the party alive
  • Costume Contest with prizes for the most creative looks

📅 When: Friday, October 31
🕗 Time: 8 PM – Close
📍 Where: 3750 S. Mason Rd., Ste. 900, Katy, TX 77450

Bring your best costume, your crew, and your party spirit. This is the Halloween celebration you don’t want to miss!

