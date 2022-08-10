SNL and Film Star Chris Redd at Houston Improv Aug 11-13

- Date/time: August 11th to August 13th
- Venue: Houston Improv
- Phone: (713) 333-8800
- Address: 7620 Katy Fwy 7620 Katy Fwy, Houston, Texas, 77024
- Web: More Info
Chris Redd is an actor, writer, stand-up comic, and rapper. Redd is a cast member on NBC’s Saturday Night Live and currently stars in the NBC comedy, KENAN, opposite Kenan Thompson. Redd currently stars in the Peacock series BUST DOWN opposite Sam Jay, Jak Knight and Langston Kerman, and has an hour long special in the works for HBO Max.