Soul Purpose Stage Play

- Date/time: January 28th to January 29th
- Venue: Wortham Center/Cullen Theater
- Address: 501 Texas Avenue, Houston, Texas, 77002
- Web: More Info
Meet 5 strong and powerful women, from different walks of life that through an unexpected sisterhood develop a spiritual bond that is unbreakable. Their heartfelt journeys & purpose, while all different, find they are traveling in the same direction. These women will leave you empowered, encouraged, motivated, impacted, and uplifted.
