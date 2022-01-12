Back To Events

Soul Purpose Stage Play

Soul Purpose Stage Play
  • Date/time: January 28th to January 29th
  • Venue: Wortham Center/Cullen Theater
  • Address: 501 Texas Avenue, Houston, Texas, 77002
  • Web: More Info

Meet 5 strong and powerful women, from different walks of life that through an unexpected sisterhood develop a spiritual bond that is unbreakable. Their heartfelt journeys & purpose, while all different, find they are traveling in the same direction. These women will leave you empowered, encouraged, motivated, impacted, and uplifted.

