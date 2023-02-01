Takes A Village’s Lipsmackin’ BBQ RETURNS to the Rodeo – Get Tickets and Sponsor Today

Takes A Village BBQ (TAV) would like to thank you for your sponsorship at the HLS&R WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP BBQ COOKOFF (WCBBQ). The success of our team is contingent upon your support. Cook-off participation gives TAV a prestigious presence in Houston’s largest event, HLS&R. There will be over 400 teams competing for the WCBBQ title with approximately 300,000 visitors cheering them on.

These BBQ teams will compete to raise money for HLS&R college scholarships. Trophies and bragging rights are awarded to teams with the best brisket, chicken and ribs as well as a Grand Champion trophy for the overall winner. Awards are given for the best Dutch-Oven dessert, most unique pit, most colorful team, cleanest area, and the best team skit.

Join Us at NRG Park for Our Annual BBQ Cook Off at the Takes A Village Tent #807