Teddi Tuesday Foundation Hosts 6th Annual Turkey Giveaway in Houston

The Teddi Tuesday Foundation is spreading holiday cheer once again with its 6th Annual Turkey Giveaway, happening Tuesday, November 25th, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 8390 Westheimer Road in Houston.

The community event, hosted by Teddi herself, promises a morning filled with live DJs, special giveaways, and plenty of good vibes as families prepare for Thanksgiving. The annual giveaway has become a staple in the city, providing free turkeys and essentials to help local residents enjoy a hearty holiday meal.

This year’s event is powered by several community-minded partners, including Cricket Wireless, 97.9 The Box, Slapwoods, T.R.I.L. The “Real” Insurance Lady, Morningstar Storage, The Single Parent That Could, DRT The Shine Coach, and Mound Town Laundry.