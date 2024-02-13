Texas Southern University Yard Experience and Mascot Birthday Celebration

- Date/time: Feb 17
- Venue: H&PE Arena
- Address: Texas Southern University, Houston, TX, 77004
One Night Only! DJ Cassidy’s Pass The Mic Live: Saturday, February 17