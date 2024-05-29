- Date/time: Jan 1, 12:00am
- Venue: The 16th Annual Acres Homes Juneteenth Parade
- Address: Acres Homes Multi-Service Center, 6719 West Montgomery Road, Houston, Texas
- Web: https://blackheritagesociety.net/jubilee-festival-celebrat
