The Legend Tour 2023: Chris Tucker Coming To Houston November 4

Award-winning actor, producer and comedian Chris Tucker announces his first major tour in North America since 2011. Produced by Live Nation, the historic 30-city fall 2023 run – The Legend Tour 2023 – kicks off on September 8 at North Charleston Performing Arts Center in Charleston, South Carolina, making stops across North America in Toronto, Nashville, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and more before wrapping up in Detroit, MI at Fox Theatre on January 12.

“I started my career doing stand-up in comedy clubs and it’s stand-up comedy that prepared me for all of my movie roles. I’m looking forward to getting back to my roots. I love performing live, there’s nothing like the energy of a live crowd and making people laugh. I’m excited to be back out on tour.” said Chris Tucker.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning on Thursday, August 10. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, August 11 at 10am local time at ticketmaster.com.

