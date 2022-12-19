The Potter’s House Christmas

Bring in the Holidays at the Potter’s House of Dallas. Join us Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day for a Praise Party Filled with powerful worship, special guest, and a word to catapult you into every blessing awaiting you in 2023. Join us either in person or online. Christmas and New Year’s Day at 11 am and New Year’s Eve at 10 pm. Doors Open at 8 pm. For more information visit thepotterhouse.org.

