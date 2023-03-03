Theater Under The Stars Presents ‘Legally Blonde: The Musical’ Apr. 4 – 16

Fabulously fun and international award-winning Legally Blonde – The Musical is the ultimate Broadway tribute to Girl Power! The story follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, sexism, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams, and proves that you can be legally blonde and STILL the smartest person in the room.

This contemporary, sassy musical moves at a breakneck pace driven by memorable songs and explosive dances. Legally Blonde – The Musical warms the heart by proving that self-discovery can be way too much fun and hilarious to boot.