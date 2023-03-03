Theater Under The Stars Presents ‘Legally Blonde: The Musical’ Apr. 4 – 16

- Date/time: April 4th to April 16th
- Venue: The Hobby Center
- Phone: (713) 315-2525
- Address: 800 Bagby St, Houston, Texas, 77002
- Web: More Info
Fabulously fun and international award-winning Legally Blonde – The Musical is the ultimate Broadway tribute to Girl Power! The story follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, sexism, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams, and proves that you can be legally blonde and STILL the smartest person in the room.
This contemporary, sassy musical moves at a breakneck pace driven by memorable songs and explosive dances. Legally Blonde – The Musical warms the heart by proving that self-discovery can be way too much fun and hilarious to boot.
-
Da Brat Reveals She’s Pregnant at 48, Expecting Baby With Wife Jesseca ‘Judy’ Dupart
-
Nipsey Hussle’s Killer Gets 60 Years to Life
-
R. Kelly Sentenced to 20 Years for Child Sex Crimes in Illinois
-
Southern Soul March March 11th Humble Civic Center
-
Philadelphia FBI Agent Fatally Shoots Dog in Center City
-
UPDATE: Private Investigator Details How Whitney Houston Was Murdered
-
Are Donna Summer's Kids Fighting Over Her $75 Million Fortune?
-
Al B. Sure Says Megan Thee Stallion and Snoop Helped Him Hit A Billion Streams