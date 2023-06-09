Back To Events

Theatre Under The Stars presents 1776

Theatre Under the Starts
  Date/time: July 20th, 12:00am to July 22nd, 12:00am
  Venue: Hobby Center
  Address: Houston, TX
One of the most sensational productions on Broadway is taking the stage Theatre Under The Stars THIS SUMMER!!!

What will it take to get two dozen powerfully passionate, exceedingly complicated, and all-too-human individuals to settle their differences, while they hold the very future of a nation in their hands? American Repertory Theater at Harvard University/Roundabout Theatre Company’s new production of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, 1776, is a tuneful, witty, “bold and exuberant” (Variety) reexamination of a pivotal moment in American history from directors Jeffrey L. Page (Violet) and Diane Paulus (Waitress). 1776  comes to Texas with a cast that reflects multiple representations of race, gender, and ethnicity. You may never think about our country—who we are and why—the same way again

