Theatre Under The Stars presents 1776

- Date/time: July 20th, 12:00am to July 22nd, 12:00am
- Venue: Hobby Center
- Address: Houston, TX
- Web: More Info
One of the most sensational productions on Broadway is taking the stage Theatre Under The Stars THIS SUMMER!!!
What will it take to get two dozen powerfully passionate, exceedingly complicated, and all-too-human individuals to settle their differences, while they hold the very future of a nation in their hands? American Repertory Theater at Harvard University/Roundabout Theatre Company’s new production of the Tony Award-winning Best Musical, 1776, is a tuneful, witty, “bold and exuberant” (Variety) reexamination of a pivotal moment in American history from directors Jeffrey L. Page (Violet) and Diane Paulus (Waitress). 1776 comes to Texas with a cast that reflects multiple representations of race, gender, and ethnicity. You may never think about our country—who we are and why—the same way again
-
[WATCH IT HERE] Ali Siddiq 'The Domino Effect II: LOSS'
-
John Amos: Hospitalization Reveals Elder Abuse, Says Daughter
-
Who Knew? Rocsi Diaz And Joe Take Their Romance On Vacation
-
Beyoncé Pens A Sweet Message To Blue Ivy After Renaissance Performance
-
You Must Ask Your Daughter’s Boyfriend These 10 Questions
-
Are Donna Summer's Kids Fighting Over Her $75 Million Fortune?
-
Plastic Surgeon Linked To Jacky Oh Is ‘Liposuction & BBL Specialist’ With Negative Online Reviews
-
Out and Proud: Black LGBTQ Celebs Who Put a Ring On It