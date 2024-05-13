Listen Live
Seize the Day with Newsies at Theatre Under The Stars | May 21 – June 2

  • Date/time: May 21 to Jun 2
  • Venue: The Hobby Center for the Performing Arts
  • Address: 800 Bagby, Suite 200, Houston, TX, 77002

 

They delivered the papers, and then they made the headlines… Now is the time to seize the day and get your tickets to Newsies, the smash-hit, crowd-pleasing, Tony Award-winning musical in a brand-new production by Theatre Under The Stars.

Newsies is an extraordinary story, inspired by actual events. When a band of underdogs became unlikely heroes and stood up to the most powerful men in New York, it shook the world. It’s an energetic tale about fighting for what’s right… and staying true to who you are.

