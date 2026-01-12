TX-18 Runoff Debate Brings Candidates to Humble Jan. 13

Voters in the TX-18 congressional district will have an opportunity to hear directly from the candidates during the TX-18th Congressional Runoff Debate and Voter Education Night on January 13 in Humble. The event will feature Christian Menefee and Amanda Edwards as they discuss key issues facing the district and outline their visions for leadership ahead of the runoff election. Hosted at The Luke Church, the debate is designed to inform and engage the community, encouraging civic participation and voter awareness. Doors open at 6 p.m., with the debate beginning at 7 p.m., and the event is supported by local media outlets and community partners committed to increasing voter education and turnout.

Register to attend | https://form.jotform.com/TheLukeChurch/tx–18-congressional-debate



