Tyrese Live in Houston: The Sweet Lady Party Hits Grooves Sept 20!

It’s all going down TOMORROW NIGHT (Sept 20) as R&B superstar Tyrese takes over Grooves of Houston for the unforgettable #SweetLadyParty! 🔥 The night will be filled with smooth vibes, high energy, and classic Tyrese hits you know and love, making this one of Houston’s must-attend events of the season. Plus, the sounds will be flowing all night long with live sets from Go DJ Hi-C and DJ Jay Bone, keeping the dance floor packed and the energy at an all-time high.

And that’s not all—it’s also a birthday celebration for Felicia, aka Ms. Grooves, so you know the party is going to be bigger, louder, and better than ever! 🎉 Tickets are already moving FAST, and VIP sections are going even faster. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this special night—secure your spot now on Eventbrite or TEXT 225-485-6109 for VIP reservations. Houston, this is one celebration you do not want to miss!

