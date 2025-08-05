UNCF South Texas: Walk for Education | September 13, 2025

Get ready, South Texas — the Houston Walk/Bike/Run for Education is back, and you’re invited to be part of the movement!

Join UNCF as we team up to empower the next generation of leaders, trailblazers, and changemakers. Every step, stride, and pedal helps fuel dreams and fund education.

Bring your family, rally your friends, and grab your coworkers — it’s time to celebrate, move, and make a difference.