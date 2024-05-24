Universoul Circus Coming to Houston June 13-19

- Date/time: Jun 13 to Jun 19
- Venue: Butler Stadium
- Address: 13755 S Main St, Houston, Texas
- Web: https://www.universoulcircus.com/houston
The UniverSoul Circus is a single ring circus, established in 1994 by Cedric Walker, an African-American man who had a vision of creating a circus with a large percentage of people of color performing.
