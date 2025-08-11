Uplift Her: Women’s Wellness Day | Saturday, Sept. 27

- Date/time: Sep 27
- Venue: Community Collective
- Address: 12401 S. Post Oak Rd, Houston, Texas
- Web: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/houston-uplift-her-womens-wellness-day-tickets-1111937989459
Come join us at The Community Colllective for a day dedicated to empowering and uplifting women. This in-person event will feature inspiring speakers, interactive workshops, and opportunities to connect with like-minded individuals. Whether you’re looking to focus on physical health, mental well-being, or simply want to be surrounded by positive energy, this event is for you!
Don’t miss out on this chance to prioritize self-care, growth, and community. Mark your calendars and get ready for a day full of empowerment and inspiration. We can’t wait to see you there!
-
If You Didn't Lose Weight Over The Summer, There's Always Winter
-
Free Chick-fil-A Breakfast
-
Oh No! Texans RB Joe Mixon To Miss At Least First Four Games
-
Rihanna New Music Speculation & Suge Knight Claims Pendant Is Fake
-
Black Women Are the Headline At This Year’s US Open
-
Texas 2-Step Giveaway! Win $250 to Host Your Own Football Watch Party!
-
‘I Will Survive’ Singer Gloria Gaynor Revealed as MAGA Donor
-
Date Night Alert Tonight Is Two-For-One Cinema Deals