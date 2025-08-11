Uplift Her: Women’s Wellness Day | Saturday, Sept. 27

Come join us at The Community Colllective for a day dedicated to empowering and uplifting women. This in-person event will feature inspiring speakers, interactive workshops, and opportunities to connect with like-minded individuals. Whether you’re looking to focus on physical health, mental well-being, or simply want to be surrounded by positive energy, this event is for you!

Don’t miss out on this chance to prioritize self-care, growth, and community. Mark your calendars and get ready for a day full of empowerment and inspiration. We can’t wait to see you there!