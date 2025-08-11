Listen Live
View Full Schedule
Back To Events

Uplift Her: Women’s Wellness Day | Saturday, Sept. 27

Add to Calendar
Uplift Her 2025

 

Come join us at The Community Colllective for a day dedicated to empowering and uplifting women. This in-person event will feature inspiring speakers, interactive workshops, and opportunities to connect with like-minded individuals. Whether you’re looking to focus on physical health, mental well-being, or simply want to be surrounded by positive energy, this event is for you!

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS

Don’t miss out on this chance to prioritize self-care, growth, and community. Mark your calendars and get ready for a day full of empowerment and inspiration. We can’t wait to see you there!

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
"Highest 2 Lowest" Red Carpet - The 78th Annual Cannes Film Festival
Music

Rihanna New Music Speculation & Suge Knight Claims Pendant Is Fake

Pop Culture

Black Women Are the Headline At This Year’s US Open

Car Wreck Cowboy
Contests

Texas 2-Step Giveaway! Win $250 to Host Your Own Football Watch Party!

Entertainment

‘I Will Survive’ Singer Gloria Gaynor Revealed as MAGA Donor

Southern Soul Explosion
Events

2025 Southern Soul Explosion | Sep. 13 at Smart Financial Centre

Trump White House
Local

Elon Musk Wants To Build Tunnels In Houston

State Fair Classic
2 Items
Contests

Win $1,000 PLUS Four Tickets to The State Fair Classic!!

Style & Beauty

Joy Sunday Serves Gothic Glam At The Wednesday Season 2 Premiere

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close