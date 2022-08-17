Win Tickets: 50 Cent Tycoon Comedy Music Fest at Toyota Center

50 Cent is presenting a groundbreaking music and comedy festival titled Tycoon Houston Comedy Music Festival at the Toyota Center on Thursday, 25th August 2022! Enter to win two passes here.

The first of its kind in Houston, the comic and music fest will feature iconic comedians B-Simone, Karlous Miller, Michael Blackson, Bill Bellamy, DC Young Fly, Gary Owen, Lil Duval, and D’Lai. Apart from being the festival’s organizer, 50 Cent will also be holding a special performance at the much-anticipated event. Guests can expect a whole day of fun and laughter as the performers deliver their fresh bits and hilarious anecdotes. Not to mention, 50 Cent is set to perform his biggest hits and fan favorites! Come and join the fun by scoring your tickets to the Tycoon Houston Comedy and Music Festival!

