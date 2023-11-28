After being confronted by a Black man who accused her of spitting near his daughter, Karen let her Klan robe slip… The post ‘F****** Black People!’: Karen Gets Racist After Spitting At Pro-Palestine Demonstrators appeared first on NewsOne.
Bryant believe that Andrews 'went out of her way' to cover the allegations about Charlotte Horner guard Brandon Miller during the NBA Draft.
Following a string of sexual assault accusations and lawsuits, Sean “Diddy” Combs is temporarily stepping down as chairman of REVOLT TV. In a TMZ exclusive, sources say that the embattled music mogul made this difficult decision last week. Combs’ goal in this decision was to not allow the recent accusations get in the way of the 10-year-old […]
Get the rundown on Dwight Howard allegedly threatening people, more Diddy accusations, Lil Wayne's tour bus shooting, and more! The post Hot and Trending: Dwight Howard, Diddy, and More! appeared first on Black America Web.