10 Black Celebrity Sorority Sisters And Frats We Love

Whether you’re Alpha Phi Alpha or Sigma Gamma Rho,

sorority and fraternity

members represent their organizations like family. That’s because African American fraternities and sororities are strong social organizations that help Black college students foster friendship and community with one another on campus.

Women join a sorority, and men join a fraternity. There are nine

Black Greek organizations

across the U.S., such as the iconic Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, the first Black sorority group to form at Howard University in 1908. Cornell’s esteemed Alpha Phi Alpha fraternity was also established that same year.

Here are some of our favorite famous Black fraternity and sorority members.