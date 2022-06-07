KMJQ Featured Video CLOSE

On June 7, 1958, the world was blessed to receive an incomparable talent with the birth of Prince Rogers Nelson.

Although we’d soon come to know him solely by his first name, in addition to aka’s like “The Purple One,” The Artist Formerly Known As and even just as a symbol, his time on this Earth as a celebrated entertainer ended far too soon following his April 2016 death at the age of 57.

On what would’ve been his 64th birthday today, we remember all that made Prince a globally-recognized Black music icon both in life and in memoriam.

Throughout his time on top, Prince broke records, gained accolades and shifted the culture of Black music in general on a musical and even financial level. His fight for ownership over master recordings made him a true standout in the industry at a time when he stood alone; today many artists don’t even sign deals if it doesn’t include a form of ownership or equity. That can be directly traced back to Prince — the name change wasn’t just for showmanship! — but there’s so much more to his story beyond the music. From his well-documented fashion prowess to acting in the cult classic 1984 film Purple Rain, Prince gave a new definition to the term Renaissance Man that to this day has left a void filled by no one.

Although this is a birthday that he won’t be here physically to celebrate with those upholding his memory today, the legacy Prince left behind is strong enough to continuing inspiring people for decades to come.

Coinciding with Black Music Month, we selected 10 moments throughout The Purple One’s career that remind us how truly missed Prince will always be. Check it out below:

Happy eternal birthday, Prince!

10 Epic Moments In Music When Prince Ruled The World was originally published on blackamericaweb.com