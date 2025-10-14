Listen Live
Entertainment

15 B-Sides Showing D’Angelo At His Most Soulful

Published on October 14, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

WESTHOLLYWOOD.ET.0704: R&B master D'Angelo perform with a full band at the House of Blues in West H

Source: Barbara Davidson / Getty

We are saddened to learn today (Oct. 14) of the loss of Neo-Soul pioneer D’Angelo, following a private battle with pancreatic cancer.

In a statement to Variety, his family confirmed the news:

“The shining star of our family has dimmed his light for us in this life…After a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer, we are heartbroken to announce that Michael D’Angelo Archer, known to his fans around the world as D’Angelo, has been called home, departing this life today, October 14th, 2025. We are saddened that he can only leave dear memories with his family, but we are eternally grateful for the legacy of extraordinarily moving music he leaves behind.  We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time but invite you all join us in mourning his passing while also celebrating the gift of song that he has left for the world.”

Breaking through the music scene in the mid-1990s, D’Angelo was largely responsible for the creation of Neo-Soul, blending classic R&B sounds with Hip-Hop influence. While singles such as “Brown Sugar” and “Untitled (How Does It Feel)” brought him acclaim, that’s only a small part of his genius.

As we honor D’Angelo’s contributions to music, check out 15 B-Sides worth taking a second listen to.

15 B-Sides Showing D’Angelo At His Most Soulful  was originally published on majicatl.com

1. “When We Get By”

2. “Jonz In My Bonz”

3. “Africa”

4. “Feel Like Makin Love”

5. “The Line”

6. “She’s Always In My Hair”

7. “Another Life”

8. “Sugah Daddy”

9. “Unshaken”

10. “Smooth”

11. “Sh*t, Damn, Motherf*cker”

12. “Greatdayndamornin’/Booty”

13. “Your Precious Love”

14. “One Mo’Gin”

15. “Prayer”

More from Majic 102.1
Trending
American flags displayed in front of a southern home
15 Items
Family & Parenting

15 Most Affordable Cities To Live In Texas

MUTS Contest 2025
2 Items
Contests

Win The Ultimate Girls Night Out at Majic Under The Stars!

US-HEALTH-VIRUS
Crime

More Than 30 Missing Kids Found in Texas Human Trafficking Sweep

Jourdan Dunn donates blood
Health

Sickle Cell Awareness with Dr. Michelle Brucknor

Police Lights
News

Officials Respond as 22 Bodies Found in Houston-Area Bayous in 2025

Applications Photo Illustration
Technology

Instagram To PG-13 Only Content for Teens

Several bodies found in vacant Fort Worth mortuary
Local

H-Town Latest News: Charges Filed Against Owners Of Mortuary

Golf Tourney Main Image
Contests

Nominate a Veteran to Win a FREE Round of Golf Nov. 6!

Majic 102.1

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close