16 Most Unconventional Celebrity Baby Names Ever

If there is one thing celebrity parents love to do, it’s give their kids a one-of-a-kind name! While it’s common for public figures to have unique and captivating “stage names”, it has become just as popular for their offspring’s birth name to match the aesthetic.

Rihanna, 35, and A$AP Rocky, 34, recently welcomed their second child at Cedar Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles on August 1st. The child’s name was revealed this week as Riot Rose Mayers (according to the birth certificate obtained by The Blast on Thursday). Fans anxiously anticipated the new baby’s name, as their first child’s name (son RZA Athelston Mayers) was not revealed until nearly a year after his birth.

“Robyn, Rza, Rakim and Riot. That’s a fire ass family lmao,” X (formerly Twitter) user @yungsenshi wrote.

In July, one month prior to the baby’s arrival, A$AP Rocky released a single entitled ‘Riot’ (Rowdy Pipe’n)’. Coincidence?

According to Care.com, “A name that has not been popular can suddenly start climbing the charts after a celebrity uses it…The name Kingston didn’t make the Social Security Top 1,000 Names until 2006, the year Gwen Stefani and Gavin Rossdale used it for their son. In 2019, it was number 117,” says Amanda Barden, author of “Baby Names Made Easy”.

Keep scrolling to take a look at the 17 most unconventional celebrity baby names we’ve ever heard of…



