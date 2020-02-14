Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty
Black women, we are pretty damn amazing!
We’re brilliant, we create trends and can do anything we put our minds to. We’re even
so dope that when we didn’t invent things, like for instance…colors, when we rock them, we can make you believe that we did.
So to celebrate our divine power, here are 20 times that folks including
, Laverne Cox , Niecy Nash , Cardi B and many others owned the hue, red. Kenya Moore
Slay! 20 Times Black Women Invented The Color Red
1. Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong’o
Source:Getty
2. Laverne Cox
Source:Getty
3. Diana Ross
Source:Getty
4. Cardi B
Source:Getty
5. Niecy Nash
Source:Getty
6. Serena Williams
Source:Getty
7. Kenya Moore
Source:Getty
8. Meagan Good
Source:Getty
9. Rihanna
Source:Getty
10. Issa Rae
Source:Getty
11. Nia Long
Source:Getty
12. Patti LaBelle
Source:Getty
13. Kelly Rowland
Source:Getty
14. Indya Moore
Source:Getty
15. Angela Bassett
Source:Getty
16. Danielle Brooks
Source:Getty
17. Tracee Ellis Ross
Source:Getty
18. Cicely Tyson
Source:Getty
19. Normani
Source:WENN
20. Lizzo
Source:WENN