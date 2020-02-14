CLOSE
Slay! 20 Times Black Women Invented The Color Red

Posted February 14, 2020

25th Annual Screen ActorsÊGuild Awards - Arrivals

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty


Black women, we are pretty damn amazing!

We’re brilliant, we create trends and can do anything we put our minds to. We’re even so dope that when we didn’t invent things, like for instance…colors, when we rock them, we can make you believe that we did.

So to celebrate our divine power, here are 20 times that folks including Laverne Cox, Niecy Nash, Cardi B, Kenya Moore and many others owned the hue, red.

1. Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong’o

Danai Gurira and Lupita Nyong'o Source:Getty

2. Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox Source:Getty

3. Diana Ross

Diana Ross Source:Getty

4. Cardi B

Cardi B Source:Getty

5. Niecy Nash

Niecy Nash Source:Getty

6. Serena Williams

Serena Williams Source:Getty

7. Kenya Moore

Kenya Moore Source:Getty

8. Meagan Good

Meagan Good Source:Getty

9. Rihanna

Rihanna Source:Getty

10. Issa Rae

Issa Rae Source:Getty

11. Nia Long

Nia Long Source:Getty

12. Patti LaBelle

Patti LaBelle Source:Getty

13. Kelly Rowland

Kelly Rowland Source:Getty

14. Indya Moore

Indya Moore Source:Getty

15. Angela Bassett

Angela Bassett Source:Getty

16. Danielle Brooks

Danielle Brooks Source:Getty

17. Tracee Ellis Ross

Tracee Ellis Ross Source:Getty

18. Cicely Tyson

Cicely Tyson Source:Getty

19. Normani

Normani Source:WENN

20. Lizzo

Lizzo Source:WENN
