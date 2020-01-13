The 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards brought out a bevy of celebs in anticipation to see who might be grabbing the Academy Award nominations. We were loving all the fabulous hairstyles by our Black and Brown queens. Nevertheless, it was all about the fashion. Celebs came out in bold colors, sparkly sequins, and winter white looks ready to win awards and pose for the calendar. While there were undoubtedly some fashion misses for the evening, we are focusing on the best dressed from the evening! Keep clicking to see our picks.
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: These Celebs Were Best Dressed To Celebrate The Silver Anniversary Of The 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. ZENDAYASource:Getty
Zendaya is a regular killer on the red carpet.
2. ZENDAYASource:Getty
We’re loving her all pink Tom Ford look.
3. ZENDAYASource:Getty
But the thing we loved the most was her butt length braids.
4. SUSAN KELECHI WATSONSource:Getty
This Is Us star Susan Kelechi Watson gave us an all white winter moment and we live.
5. SUSAN KELECHI WATSONSource:Getty
In Galia Lahav.
6. CYNTHIA ERIVOSource:Getty
Cynthia Erivo went avant garde…wait til’ you see this entire look!
7. CYNTHIA ERIVOSource:Getty
In Fendi.
8. MJ RODRIGUEZSource:Getty
MJ Rodriguez ave us a soft glam on the red carpet.
9. MJ RODRIGUEZSource:Getty
In Moschino.
10. LUPITA NYONG’OSource:Getty
Lupita Nyong’o’s hair is a high as her hopes for multiple nominations this season.
11. LUPITA NYONG’OSource:Getty
In Michael Kors.
12. NIECY NASHSource:Getty
Niecy Nash looked vibrant in this mermaid blue and green.
13. NIECY NASHSource:Getty
In Tadashi Shoji.