Tonight is music’s biggest night and the stars came out to Los Angeles Staples Center to shine. With Alicia Keyes hosting the event again this year, we know we are in for a treat, including our favorite stars including Lizzo, Cardi B and Queen Bey herself rocking that red carpet.
Take a look at all this slayage:
***We will be updating the red carpet throughout the night.
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The Bold, The Black & The Beautiful Slay The 2020 Grammys
1. Lauren LondonSource:Getty
2. Nipsey Hussle’s daughter Emani Asghedom, sister Samantha Smith, wife Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle’s grand mother Margaret BouffeSource:Getty
3. LizzoSource:WENN
4. LizzoSource:WENN
5. LizzoSource:Getty
6. LizzoSource:Getty
Let’s peep her perfectly beat face up close.
7. LizzoSource:Getty
This white mink wrap is giving us life!
8. Billy PorterSource:Getty
9. Billy PorterSource:Getty
10. Billy PorterSource:Getty
11. Jo’zzySource:Getty
12. Aymée NuviolaSource:WENN
13. Nikita DragunSource:Getty
14. H.E.R.Source:Getty
15. H.E.R.Source:Getty
16.Source:WENN
17.Source:WENN
18. Esperanza SpaldingSource:Getty
19. Esperanza SpaldingSource:Getty
20. Esperanza SpaldingSource:Getty
21. DreezySource:Getty
22. DreezySource:Getty
23. YolaSource:WENN
Best New Artist nominee, Yola, is definitely pretty in pink.
24. Guapdad 4000Source:Getty
A du-rag with a train…this is a first!
25. Lil Nas XSource:Getty
26. Lil Nas XSource:Getty
Lil Nas X